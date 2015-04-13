Pace of ECB bond buying slows as QE enters second month

General view of the exterior of the European Central Bank (ECB) building on the inaugural of it's new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought 9.159 billion euros worth of government bonds in the fifth week of its quantitative easing program, a slower pace than a week earlier and below the average amount needed to keep the program on track.

The ECB said on Monday it had settled a total of 61.681 billion euros ($65.19 billion) of purchases of mainly sovereign bonds as of April 10, up from 52.522 billion the week before.

Under the program of quantitative easing, which started in early March, the ECB aims to purchase 60 billion euros a month of securities (bonds, ABS and covered bonds) until September 2016, or beyond that if needed to see a sustained adjustment in the inflation path back towards the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB said that in addition to the public-sector bonds, ithad settled 2.48 billion euros worth of covered bond purchases last week, and 371 million euros in total purchases ofasset-backed securities (ABS), bringing the totals of those two programs to 67.150 billion euros and 5.259 billion euros respectively.

Having made a smooth start to its QE program, the lackluster amount purchased this week is unlikely to set alarm bells ringing.

The period covered the European Easter break when markets in most parts of the bloc were closed for at least two days, which would have restricted the ECB buying options.

If it were to continue, however, there could be some concern.

Bond yields have fallen faster than many analysts expected since the start of the program and with the ECB having a self-imposed ban on buying any bonds with a market interest rate of below -0.2 percent, there are worries it could eventually see a shortage of eligible bonds, especially from places like Germany.