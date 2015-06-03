FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi says loose money, including QE, should continue
June 3, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi says loose money, including QE, should continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of the European Central Bank pledged on Wednesday to stick with the bank’s loose monetary policy measures, including its roll-out of a money-printing program.

In a news conference after leaving interest rates unchanged, Mario Draghi emphasized the need for “full implementation” of monetary policies to see the euro zone economy recovery.

Draghi has previously described speculation that the fledgling 60 billion-euro-a-month scheme would be scaled back as “surprising”.

Writing By John O'Donnell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
