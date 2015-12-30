FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio says prefers no policy change in foreseeable future
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 30, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio says prefers no policy change in foreseeable future

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Central Bank vice president Vitor Constancio addresses a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The vice president of the European Central Bank has said that he would prefer its policy to stay unchanged for the foreseeable future, in comments that suggest any extension of quantitative easing is unlikely for now.

While reiterating that the ECB had the tools to act and could use them, Vitor Constancio told a newspaper: “I would prefer it if our monetary policy did not have to change again in the foreseeable future.”

“We have delivered and we will continue to deliver,” he told Germany’s Boersen Zeitung, when asked about the likelihood of further action. “We have the tools that could help us reach our goal, and, if it becomes necessary, we will use them.”

In the comments published on the ECB’s website on Wednesday, Constancio also defended a recent extension to the ECB’s money-printing program that fell short of market expectations.

“The markets need to understand our decision-making processes better, and must not allow themselves to get carried away by wishful thinking,” he said. “But we also have to communicate better.”

Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.