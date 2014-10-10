FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny: would not rule out QE perpetually
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Nowotny: would not rule out QE perpetually

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny would not rule out forever a policy of quantitative easing, or printing money to buy government bonds, he said.

“I think there might be (a role for QE) within the limits of our mandate. This is one possible approach - but one has to discuss it in detail, of course,” MNI quoted him as telling reporters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Nowotny, a member of the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council and Austria’s national central bank chief, added that while he did “not see at present that we have a specific discussion on QE, I would not rule it out perpetually.”

Writing by Paul Carrel

