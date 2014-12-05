ECB discussed bond buys of one trillion euros or more: German paper

A euro logo sculpture stands in front the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank discussed a bond purchase program with a volume of more than 1 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion) at its meetings this week, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeiting (FAZ) reported on Friday.

“It concerned an extension of the balance sheet by more than the 1 trillion euros that has been talked about in public,” the FAZ reported, citing an insider from the Eurosystem of euro zone central banks.

The ECB Governing Council met on Wednesday and Thursday.

The FAZ has often taken a critical line on ECB policy. Earlier on Friday, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank warned the European Central Bank against copying the money printing programmes used in the United States and Japan.