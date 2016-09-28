ECB needs help from other policy areas as 'lower bound' looms

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's monetary stimulus needs to be complemented by action in other policy areas as the ECB is already operating near a "lower bound" where interest rates cannot be cut any farther, bank president Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Calling for more academic research into the interplay between policies, Mario Draghi said: "To my mind it is increasingly evident that, when we operate near the lower bound, such interactions are heightened."