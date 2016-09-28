FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB needs help from other policy areas as 'lower bound' looms
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

ECB needs help from other policy areas as 'lower bound' looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 26, 2016.Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's monetary stimulus needs to be complemented by action in other policy areas as the ECB is already operating near a "lower bound" where interest rates cannot be cut any farther, bank president Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Calling for more academic research into the interplay between policies, Mario Draghi said: "To my mind it is increasingly evident that, when we operate near the lower bound, such interactions are heightened."

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.