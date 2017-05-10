FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
ECB's message to change as 'tail risks' recede: Draghi
#Business News
May 10, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 3 months ago

ECB's message to change as 'tail risks' recede: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends a ceremony to receive the Gold Medal of the Jean Monnet Fondation for Europe in Lausanne, Switzerland May 4, 2017.Denis Balibouse

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will change its ultra-accommodative policy message as tail risks of a drop in inflation recede and the euro zone economy improves, its president said on Wednesday.

"Some of the elements of our forward guidance are meant to address the tail risks of... inflation behavior," Mario Draghi told a Dutch parliamentary committee.

"And to the extent that the balance of risk for growth gradually improves, also the probability of these tail risks become less and less."

Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; editing by John Stonestreet

