ECB did not see need to increase monthly QE spend because of other moves: Draghi
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 3, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

ECB did not see need to increase monthly QE spend because of other moves: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank did not add to its monthly asset purchase program because extending the scheme and reinvesting proceeds were deemed sufficient, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

He added that other moves were open later if needed and described the decision to reinvest principal repayments on bonds it has already bought to maintain liquidity as “very significant”.

“Our asset purchase program is flexible. It can always be adjusted. We decided the extension of our horizon and especially the re-investment of principal would be sufficient,” he said.

Financial markets were surprised that the ECB did not to more actions on Thursday, such as increasing the monthly spend.

Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Catherine Evans

