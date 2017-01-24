FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's approach to trade risks tit-for-tat reaction: ECB's Praet
January 24, 2017 / 7:17 PM / in 9 months

Trump's approach to trade risks tit-for-tat reaction: ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet speaks during a meeting organised by The Economist in Cascais, Portugal, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to international trade issues suggests an inclination for bilateral deals, which risk a backlash from nations who are left out, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

“I think one has to be very careful because history has told us that when you move in one direction, the other countries will move in the other direction, so you have a tit-for-tat risk in world trade,” the ECB Executive Board member said in Rome.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Ireland

