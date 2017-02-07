FILE PHOTO: French Central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

PARIS Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday that policymakers should refrain from making unilateral comments on exchange rates, in a reply to criticism of a low euro from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Villeroy, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, added that an international code of conduct for the Group of Seven (G7) advised against competitive devaluations and making unilateral declarations on currencies' exchange rates.

"Before criticizing Europe, any wise person should first of all respect international rules," he said in an interview with the Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, published on Tuesday.

In an attack on Germany, Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said the euro was "grossly undervalued".

