Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a press conference after the Franco-German Financial Council meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - Fears of rising inflation in the euro zone are highly exaggerated, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

"If deflation fears have fortunately been warded off thanks to our action, the opposing fear of a return of inflation would be much exaggerated today," Villeroy said.