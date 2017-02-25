FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
ECB won't end asset purchase program all of a sudden, Weidmann says
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 25, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 6 months ago

ECB won't end asset purchase program all of a sudden, Weidmann says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Central Bank (Bundesbank) Chief Jens Weidmann attends a press conference after the Franco-German Financial Council meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016.Axel Schmidt/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not put a sudden end to its asset purchase program, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In comments due to be published on Sunday, Weidmann reiterated his criticism of the ECB's asset purchases, saying he saw them "very critically".

"Given that debts are still high in some euro zone countries, that could cause pressure to build on monetary policy to keep interest rates low for longer than is absolutely necessary," said Weidmann, who is also an ECB policymaker.

But he added: "The ECB (Governing) Council will not end the purchases all of a sudden now."

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.