Weidmann urges EU Commission to be tough with France on budget

Jens Weidmann, President of Germany's federal reserve bank Bundesbank waits for the start of the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, March 13 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann called on Monday for a strict application of Europe’s budget rules, saying ECB monetary policy had run up against its limits.

Weidmann, who is also president of Germany’s Bundesbank, said the euro zone debt crisis had begun when financial markets lost confidence in the sustainability of some euro zone countries’ debts.

“In my view, this confidence is not won with a departure from a consolidation path,” Weidmann said in the text of a speech entitled ‘Conditions for Stability in a Currency Union’ for delivery in Bielefeld, Germany.

He said that if the European Commission were not to take action against France for further violating the EU’s budget rules, “then the credibility of the rules would be severely damaged.”

Turning to ECB monetary policy, Weidmann said policy measures taken by the Eurosystem of euro zone central banks had headed off an escalation of the crisis.

“But the Eurosystem pushed up against the limit of its mandate with some of these measures,” he added.