FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB's Weidmann dismisses need for more stimulus
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

ECB's Weidmann dismisses need for more stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the Deutsche Bundesbank Jens Weidmann speaks during a meeting in Rome, Italy April 26, 2016.Tony Gentile/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank need to give its existing policies time to work and its current expansionary stance is appropriate, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Monday, dismissing calls for further easing.

"One thing I want to stress: our definition of price stability requires that the targeted inflation rate is achieved in the medium term," Weidmann told a conference in Frankfurt. "This gives us enough time to wait for the effect of the adopted monetary policy measures on prices."

The ECB has cut rates deep into negative territory and bought assets in excess of 1 trillion euros to lift inflation, currently stuck just below zero.

"The current monetary environment requires no further easing," he said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.