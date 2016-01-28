Weidmann warns ECB not to go too far with government bond purchases

President of the German Bundesbank Jens Weidmann looks at a computer screen during a Farewell Symposium on ultra low interest rates and challenges for central banks, for Bank of France Former Governor Christian Noyer in Paris, France, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann warned the ECB in a newspaper interview not to go too far with its bond-buying program as this would have the same effect as buying government bonds directly from issuer countries.

“If the purchase volume becomes too large, the purchases will have an impact on the secondary market similar to that of direct purchases from the states that are forbidden for us,” Weidmann told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview due to be published on Friday.