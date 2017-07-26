ECB finalizes top staff appointments in economics unit

European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt, Germany July 20, 2017.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank appointed Massimo Rostagno as director general monetary policy on Wednesday, formalizing his temporary appointment in one of the most vital staff positions at the bank.

The ECB also appointed Hans-Joachim Kloeckers as director general economic developments, a post he has held on an acting basis.

The two appointments are part of the ECB's reorganization of its economics unit, which prepares the monetary policy decisions while monitoring and forecasting monetary, financial, structural and business cycle developments.

The two men are among a handful of staff members who attend Governing Council meetings besides policymakers.