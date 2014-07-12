FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure says bank's measures are not a 'panacea'
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2014 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Coeure says bank's measures are not a 'panacea'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure attends the Economist Conference on " The big rethink for Europe, the big turning point for Greece" in Athens July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Policy measures announced by the European Central Bank are not a “panacea” for the European economy, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told a Greek newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

“Low rates for a prolonged period of time will help economies return back on track. The targeted (ECB) actions that will start being implemented in September will support lending to households and businesses,” Coeure told the Kathimerini newspaper’s Sunday edition.

“Of course the measures that we take are not a panacea. We eliminate some obstacles but monetary policy can not improve productivity and long-term growth.”

To breathe life into a sluggish euro zone, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows in June and launched a series of measures to pump money into the economy.

Coeure earlier this week said ECB policy measures announced last month should be sufficient to help the euro zone economy, though the bank is ready to do more if needed.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.