Factbox: ECB policymakers' recent comments

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will decide early next year whether to take further action to revive the euro zone economy, its president said after the December policy meeting at which no additional stimulus was released.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers’ comments since the central bank’s Dec. 4 meeting.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), DEC 15

On quantitative easing (QE): “It applies to every member of the Governing Council that there is no independent, unconditional agreeing, but this always depends on economic developments.”

IGNAZIO VISCO (ITALY), DEC 15

The effect of oil price falls on inflation “will be worse in coming months. At the ECB, many of us support moving to contain these risks”.

ARDO HANSSON (ESTONIA), DEC 10

On QE: “If you just introduce something that probably has a very small impact but brings along very big possible risks, you might at the end of the day say ... that it is not worth taking this particular step.”

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 9

About December policy meeting: “If we would have had interest rate margin at that time, I am convinced personally that the governing council would have decided to cut rates.”

JOZEF MAKUCH (SLOVAKIA), DEC 9

“Regarding the Governing Council vote (last week), I will repeat what has been said, that the overwhelming majority of governors supported the QE.”

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 8

“Thursday’s discussion was focused on how and when to react to downside risks to inflation. It was unanimously agreed that this will be assessed early next year and we can then alter the size, pace and composition of our asset purchases.”

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), DEC 8

“We see a massive weakening in the euro zone economy.”

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), DEC 5

On the oil price: ”The question is of course to what extent will it impact inflationary expectations. That is very difficult because this is about psychology and not much about the economy.

It’s clear that we have systematically underestimated the downward forces that work on inflation.”

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), DEC 5

“You cannot simply apply the same formula in Europe that has enjoyed success in the U.S. … or in Japan. In the USA, there is a central state that issues bonds that are very safe and secure. We don’t have that central state here.”

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), DEC 5

“The position of the Austrian National Bank is in line with what Draghi said in his opening remarks. The goal is for the ECB balance sheet to expand to counter a trend toward sinking inflation and growth weakness. How exactly that will happen will be decided next year. The next steps are to be decided in the first quarter of next year.”