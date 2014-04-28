FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Constancio says has no target for April inflation number
April 28, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Constancio says has no target for April inflation number

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s vice president said on Monday he did not have a target in mind for April euro zone inflation figures due this week, adding “it’s not just one or two numbers that matter” for ECB policy.

Euro zone inflation is running at 0.5 percent - far below the ECB’s medium-term target of just below 2 percent. The April data are due on Wednesday. A Reuters poll points to a reading of 0.8 percent.

But ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio told reporters in Frankfurt: “I do not have any target in mind.”

“It’s an important information but not the only aspect that can lead to any decision,” he added. “What we need is a more fundamental view on a possible revised medium-term path for inflation. It’s not just one or two numbers that matter.”

Asked if the ECB had any policy tools ready to go, he replied: “There are several tools available. As we’ve said before, we will act if we need to.”

Reporting by Eva Taylor; Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

