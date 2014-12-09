FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Praet says court review will not dictate bank policy
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 9, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Praet says court review will not dictate bank policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not be influenced in its ongoing debate about expanded asset purchases by a judicial review of its existing sovereign bond buying program.

A European court is reviewing the ECB’s program of Outright Monetary Transactions, a mechanism that has never been used but in principle allows the ECB to purchase government bonds of stressed nations.

The ECB is considering including sovereign debt in a broader asset purchase program meant to prop up the European economy. Praet said the deliberations over that decision will not be influenced by the case challenging the OMT program.

“We are not dominated by judges,” Praet said. “That does not come into our discussion. We act as central bankers.”

Reporting by Krista Hughes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.