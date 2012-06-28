FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Praet "very skeptical" of Monti bond buy plans
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

ECB's Praet "very skeptical" of Monti bond buy plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said he was “very skeptical” of plan being put forward by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti to use the ECB to buy bonds of debt-strained euro states, echoing the Bundesbank’s criticism.

“I am very skeptical about this proposal,” Praet told German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) in an interview published on Thursday. “The funds would guarantee part of the risks, and we would take the rest on our books.”

Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones

