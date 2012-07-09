FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro crisis deeper than 2008, summit good step: ECB Praet
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

Euro crisis deeper than 2008, summit good step: ECB Praet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - The euro zone debt crisis is more acute than the 2008 financial crisis that brought down U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, but European leaders have done well recognizing at their recent summit that the euro zone construction has to be improved, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said on Monday.

“The euro zone crisis is now much more profound and more fundamental than at the time of Lehman,” ECB Executive Board member Praet told a conference in Lisbon.

He said the summit was “an important step” and its decisions had to be implemented now, but there was “still a number of different views” about the speed of this implementation. He said adjusting Spain’s banking system was a key test at the moment.

Praet said that although very low interest rates for a long period of time can create problems, there was “no taboo on interest rates” after the ECB at its last week’s meeting cut its rate to 0.75 percent, which he said was an important decision. He said the monetary base had increased “tremendously”, but money supply was weak.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.