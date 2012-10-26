FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB cannot solve root causes of banking crisis: Praet
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2012 / 8:29 AM / 5 years ago

ECB cannot solve root causes of banking crisis: Praet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can alleviate some pressure on banks struggling to cope with capital shortfalls and funding strains, but a wider policy response is needed to tackle the underlying structural problems, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said on Friday.

The ECB flooded financial markets in December and February with more than one trillion euros in 3-year loans to ease banks’ funding strains in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Praet said there was some evidence that ECB liquidity injections had helped in supporting credit provisions, but he stressed that broader measures were needed.

“While monetary policy can alleviate deleveraging pressures in crisis times, it cannot address their root causes,” Praet said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in Milan.

“In fact, to tackle the underlying problems, a wide-ranging policy response is necessary, inter alia, pertaining to public finances, economic competitiveness and the financial sector,” he added.

He also said the creation of abundant liquidity could in itself create side effects that needed to be carefully monitored.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Eva Kuehnen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.