ECB's Praet puts asset buying on agenda

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet on Wednesday raised the prospect of the central bank starting to buy assets to bring inflation closer to its target, one of the central bank’s most divisive tools.

He also suggested that the ECB could still create negative deposit rates, essentially charging banks to place their money with it.

Division on the ECB’s Governing Council became more visible last week after the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent, alarmed by a sharp drop in inflation to 0.7 percent - a far cry from its close to 2 percent target.

Around a quarter of the Council members, led by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, spoke out against a cut this month, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters last week.

Praet, who is in charge of the economics portfolio at the ECB, proposed a cut, and drew support from ECB President Mario Draghi.

On Wednesday, Praet told the Wall Street Journal in an interview if inflation veered too far from the ECB’s target, it would take all the necessary measures to fulfill its mandate. ”That’s a very clear signal.

“The balance-sheet capacity of the central bank can also be used (to fulfill the inflation mandate),” Praet said. “This includes outright purchases that any central bank can do.”

Bund futures rose to session highs on the comments while the euro fell against the dollar.

There are growing calls for the ECB to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, which have spent billions on asset purchases in what is known as quantitative easing to get their economies going (QE).

So far, the ECB has stayed clear of this tool, saying the euro zone economy was mainly bank financed, unlike the United States, where companies fund themselves largely through capital markets.

Praet also stressed the central bank could still cut rates. “On standard measures, interest rates, we still have room and that would also include the deposit facility,” he said.

The deposit facility, the rate banks get for parking their funds at the ECB overnight, is at zero and cutting it into negative territory would mean that banks would have to pay to deposit their extra cash at the central bank.

Separately, Weidmann took a longer view and cautioned that interest rates should not stay low for too long, because their impact waned, risks grew, and governments may choose to lean back rather than push on with their reform programs.

The Bundesbank head was the only ECB policymaker to openly oppose the ECB’s decision last year to launch its new government-bond purchase program - Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).