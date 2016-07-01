ECB can react 'very quickly' if needed, says chief economist

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can react very quickly to crises, the bank's chief economist said on Friday, though it cannot untangle political uncertainty created by surprises like Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Speaking at a Financial Times event Praet added that Brexit had had less of an impact on markets than expected, but that the health of the banking system deserved key attention and low economic growth was a serious long term concern.

The ECB has shown during recent years "the ability to act, the willingness to act and the ability to take decisions very quickly when needed," Praet said.

"It is remarkable that this institution has always been able to act when needed."