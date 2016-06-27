FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB money printing accelerated in latest week
June 27, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

ECB money printing accelerated in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bundles of euro banknotes move along a conveyer belt at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna in this July 22, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT, (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought 17.141 billion euros ($15.57 billion) of public sector assets last week as part of its quantitative easing program, above the 16.917 billion euros it purchased a week earlier, it said on Monday.

The following table details the ECB’s purchases in the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. The total represents the purchases in the four purchase programs.

