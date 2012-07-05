FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi gives no hint of bond buys, LTROs
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2012 / 2:12 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Draghi gives no hint of bond buys, LTROs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s bond-buying program and other such crisis measures are strictly temporary, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, resisting pressures to reactivate the plan to ease funding costs for countries mired in the euro zone debt crisis.

He also said policymakers did not discuss measures such as the twin offers of cheap 3-year loans, or LTROs, that it offered banks in December and February.

“We didn’t discuss any other non-standard measures,” Draghi said. He also told his regular monthly news conference: “I don’t want to elaborate on further non-standard measures at this time.”

The ECB extended a shutdown of the bond-buying program to a fourth month last week, a freeze the bank hopes can be made permanent by handing over bond-buying duties to the euro zone’s bailout fund.

While the ECB is not ready to announce that the bond program is officially over, it has become clear that the purchases would be restarted only in an absolute emergency -- despite pressure to do so from investors and even the International Monetary Fund.

“All our non-standard monetary policy measures are temporary in nature, and we maintain our full capacity to ensure medium-term price stability by acting in a firm and timely manner,” Draghi said on Thursday.

Led by Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, a core of ECB policymakers feel the bond buys amount to monetary financing of governments - an exercise beyond the bank’s mandate.

Weidmann’s predecessor, Axel Weber, quit over the program last year.

“The bond buying program is in a deep sleep, and it will remain there,” ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said in a magazine interview released on Wednesday.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.