ECB holds interest rates

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its main interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, waiting to see whether inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding on any cut in borrowing costs.

Euro zone inflation eased to an estimated 2.5 percent in October -- just above the ECB’s target of close to but below 2 percent.

The ECB is also assessing the impact of its new bond-buying plan on the euro zone debt crisis, which it has identified as a risk to the growth and inflation outlook.

The ECB left its main rate on hold for the fourth month running. It also left the interest rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate -- at 1.50 percent.