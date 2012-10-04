FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi: debt-buying plan has eased tensions
October 4, 2012 / 12:44 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Draghi: debt-buying plan has eased tensions

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi strongly restated the case for the bank to intervene on euro bond markets on Thursday, saying economic growth remained weak and that the debt-buying plan had reduced tensions.

Draghi said the euro zone’s debt problems continued to weigh on the economy and that governments must take the actions expected of them, speaking as financial markets await a request from Spain for aid from the bank.

“Our decisions as regards outright monetary transactions, OMTs, have helped to alleviate such tensions over the past few weeks thereby reducing concerns about the materialization of destructive scenarios,” Draghi told a news conference.

“It is now essential that governments continue to implement the necessary steps to reduce both fiscal and structural imbalances and proceed with financial sector restructuring measures.”

Reporting by Eva Kuehnen. writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
