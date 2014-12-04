FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Early next year for reassessment of ECB policies' impact: Draghi
December 4, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Early next year for reassessment of ECB policies' impact: Draghi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) delivers his speech at the European Banking Congress in the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would reassess the impact of its monetary policy stimulus early next year and take further action if necessary.

He also told a news conference the level of technical preparation for further measures -- widely believed to include quantitative easing sovereign bond buying -- has been stepped up.

“Early next year, the Governing Council will reassess the monetary stimulus achieved, the expansion of the balance sheet and the outlook for price stability, the outlook for price developments,” Draghi said.

”We will also evaluate the broader impact of recent oil price developments on medium-term inflation trends in the euro area. Should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council remains unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate.

The bank has already cut borrowing costs to record lows, given cheap loans to banks and started buying reparceled debt to kick-start lending and bolster growth.

Reporting by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

