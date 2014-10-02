FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says rise of Euroskeptism is understandable
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 2, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Draghi says rise of Euroskeptism is understandable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPLES Italy (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday it was quite understandable that Euroskepticism was growing in the European Union given that the economy was weak.

At a news conference in Italy after the ECB had held rates steady, Draghi said: ”It’s very understandable that people are Euroskeptical because things are not going well... In this part of the world (southern Europe) things are not going well because you have pervasive unemployment and you have very weak economic activity with ... in some countries, with a recession that seems to never end.

“You can’t expect people to be enthusiastic about that.”

Hundreds of protesters faced off riot police outside the Capodimonte palace in the southern Italian city of Naples where the European Central Bank was holding one of its regular rate-setting meetings. Protesters chanted slogans and marched behind a large banner reading: “Job insecurity, poverty, unemployment, speculation. Free us from the ECB.”

Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.