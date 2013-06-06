FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Don't get too optimistic about markets, Draghi warns governments
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2013 / 1:28 PM / 4 years ago

Don't get too optimistic about markets, Draghi warns governments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi delivers a speech on the future of Europe at the Guildhall in central London May 23, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone governments must continue consolidating their finances even though borrowing costs have tumbled since the European Central Bank’s bond-buying pledge last summer, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“The new European ...framework for fiscal and economic policies should be applied in a steadfast manner,” Draghi told a news conference after the ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

“In this respect, the Governing Council considers it very important that decisions by the European Council to extend the timeframe for the correction of excessive fiscal deficits should remain reserved for exceptional circumstances.”

He warned countries not to be too optimistic about present benign market conditions, adding that if after two years of fiscal extensions, a country’s deficit was still too high and its competitiveness low, “I don’t think the markets will be happy and will punish very soon this country”.

The European Commission has given France and Spain more time to bring their public deficits below its ceiling of 3 percent of economic output.

Writing by Catherine Evans; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.