FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB staff sees 2016 inflation at 1.5 percent
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 6, 2014 / 1:48 PM / 4 years ago

ECB staff sees 2016 inflation at 1.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s staff forecast euro zone inflation to reach 1.5 percent in 2016, still below the central bank’s target of just under 2 percent, it said on Thursday.

The first glimpse into the ECB’s extended forecast horizon revealed how slowly the central bank expects inflation to pick up over the next two years.

The ECB staff also revised down their projections for 2014 inflation to a midpoint of 1.0 percent from a previous 1.1 percent. They saw 2015 inflation at 1.3 percent, unchanged from an earlier estimate.

The forecasts saw the euro zone economy growing by 1.8 percent in 2016 after 1.5 percent in 2015 and 1.2 percent this year, a slight upwards revision from its previous 2014 forecast.

Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.