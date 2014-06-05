FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB staff lower 2016 inflation outlook to 1.4 percent
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 5, 2014 / 1:03 PM / 3 years ago

ECB staff lower 2016 inflation outlook to 1.4 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered its forecast for euro zone inflation on Thursday, expecting it to reach 1.4 percent in 2016, further away from its target of below but close to 2 percent.

The new medium-term ECB staff projections are lower than those published in March, when ECB staff had forecast 1.5 percent for 2016.

The bank said on Thursday its staff expected inflation to average 1.5 percent in the final quarter of 2016, down from its March projection of 1.7 percent in that quarter.

The ECB cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday, imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors to cajole banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

ECB staff also revised down their projections for 2014 inflation to a midpoint of 0.7 percent from the previous 1.0 percent. They saw 2015 inflation at 1.1 percent, lower than their earlier estimate of 1.3 percent.

In terms of growth, the forecasts saw the euro zone economy growing by 1.8 percent in 2016 after 1.7 percent in 2015 and 1.0 percent this year. That marked a slight downward revision to its previous 2014 forecast but an upward revision to its 2015 projection.

Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.