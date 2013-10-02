FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB 'attentive' to euro's recent exchange rate: Draghi
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 2, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

ECB 'attentive' to euro's recent exchange rate: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday the bank was watching developments in the euro exchange rate even though it was not one of its formal targets.

“The exchange rate is not a policy target for the ECB. However, the exchange rate is important for growth and price stability,” he told a news conference in Paris after the ECB had left interest rates unchanged.

“We are attentive to these developments,” he said, referring to the euro’s recent rise.

The euro is near a two-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.