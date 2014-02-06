FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB sees subdued price pressure for prolonged period
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 6, 2014 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

ECB sees subdued price pressure for prolonged period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference at the European parliament in Brussels December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone will remain subdued for some time, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, vowing to keep interest rates low or lower than present levels “for an extended period”.

Euro zone inflation fell to 0.7 percent in January, far below the ECB’s target of just below 2 percent, fuelling concern that the bloc may slip into deflation.

The interest rate outlook “is based on an overall subdued outlook for inflation extending into the medium term,” Draghi said at a news conference that followed the ECB’s monthly policy meeting.

Reporting by Eva Taylor: writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt/Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.