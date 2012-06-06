FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB unexpectedly keeps 2012 growth view unchanged
#Business News
June 6, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

ECB unexpectedly keeps 2012 growth view unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank unexpectedly kept its growth outlook for the euro zone economy for this year and next largely unchanged, while narrowing its forecast range for inflation this year, the bank’s latest staff projections showed on Wednesday.

The ECB had seen a stabilization in the economy at low levels up until May, but the picture has darkened since with growing doubts over Greece’s future in the euro zone and Spanish banking woes threatening to affect its access to market funding.

Even so, the ECB’s staff kept its forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP) this year at between 0.5 percent shrinkage and 0.3 percent growth, while slightly narrowing its 2013 forecast range to flat to 2.0 percent from flat to 2.2 percent.

The ECB narrowed its inflation forecast for this year to between 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, from 2.1 percent and 2.7 percent in March. It also narrowed the 2013 inflation range to 1.0 to 2.2 percent from 0.9 to 2.3 percent previously.

Writing by Ruth Pitchford; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
