ECB's Draghi says keeping eye on emerging markets

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi adjusts his glasses during the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is keeping an eye on risks stemming from volatility in emerging markets, which has yet to spill over into the euro zone economy, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Sharp currency falls and weaker demand in emerging markets risks adding to downward inflation pressures in the euro zone, which has a larger exposure to those markets than the United States and Japan.

“The reasons for this situation in the emerging market economies are quite complex and are outside the control of the euro area policy authorities,” Draghi told a news conference after the ECB’s monthly policy meeting.

Furthermore, the bloc had so far shown “a good deal of resilience” to developments in those markets, he said.

Signs of slowing growth in China and the withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus have sparked a sell-off in emerging markets, prompting abrupt interest rate rises in current account deficit countries such as India, South Africa and Turkey.