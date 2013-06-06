FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB policy will remain accommodative: Draghi
June 6, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

ECB policy will remain accommodative: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi attends a news conference during the Meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Bratislava, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policy will remain accommodative for as long as needed, ECB President Mario Draghi said, signaling a readiness to keep interest rates low for months to come to aid an economic recovery.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.50 percent. It also left the rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.

“The accommodative stance of our monetary policy ... should continue to support prospects of an economic recovery later in the year,” Draghi told a news conference after the rate decision.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet

