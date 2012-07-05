Factbox: Key points from ECB texts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut euro zone interest rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent at its monthly policy meeting on Thursday as the economic outlook for the currency union deteriorated.

Below are key points from the ECB’s most recent policy statement compared with previous months. Capitals have been added by Reuters for emphasis.

OPENING PARAGRAPH:

JULY 5 - “On the basis of current futures prices for oil, inflation rates should decline further in the course of 2012 and be again below 2 percent in 2013.”

“Economic growth in the euro area continues to remain weak, with HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY weighing on confidence and sentiment.”

JUNE 6 - “Inflation rates are likely to stay above 2 percent for the remainder of 2012.”

“Economic growth in the euro area remains weak, with HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY weighing on confidence and sentiment, giving rise to INCREASED DOWNSIDE RISKS to the economic outlook.”

MAY 3 - “Inflation rates are likely to stay above 2 percent in 2012.”

”Economic activity is expected to RECOVER GRADUALLY over the course of the year. At the same time, as we said previously, the economic outlook continues to be subject to DOWNSIDE RISKS.

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS: GDP

JULY 5 - “Indicators for the second quarter of 2012 point to a renewed weakening of economic growth and heightened uncertainty. Looking beyond the short term we expect the euro area economy to RECOVER GRADUALLY, although with MOMENTUM DAMPENED by a number of factors.”

“The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area CONTINUE TO BE ON THE DOWNSIDE.”

JUNE 6 - “Available indicators for the second quarter of the year point to A WEAKENING OF GROWTH and highlight prevailing uncertainty. Looking beyond the short term, we continue to expect the euro area economy to recover gradually.”

“In the Governing Council’s assessment, the economic outlook for the euro area is subject to INCREASED downside risks.”

MAY 3 - “Latest signals from euro area survey data highlight prevailing uncertainty.”

INFLATION

JULY 5 - “Taking into account today’s decisions, risks to the outlook for price developments continue to be BROADLY BALANCED over the medium term.”

“Over the policy‑relevant horizon, in an environment of modest growth in the euro area and well‑anchored long-term inflation expectations, underlying price pressures should remain MODERATE.”

JUNE 6 - “The Governing Council continues to view the risks to the medium-term outlook for price developments as broadly balanced.”

“In an environment of modest growth in the euro area and well-anchored long-term inflation expectations, underlying price pressures should remain SUBDUED.”

MAY 3 - “Annual inflation rates should fall below 2 percent again in early 2013. In this context, we will pay particular attention to any signs of pass-through from higher energy prices to wages, profits and general price-setting.”

“Risks to the outlook for HICP inflation rates in the coming years are still seen to be broadly balanced.”

MONETARY ANALYSIS

JULY 5 - “Turning to the monetary analysis, the underlying pace of monetary expansion has remained subdued, with short-term developments displaying some volatility.”

JUNE 6 - “The monetary analysis indicates that the underlying pace of monetary expansion remained subdued in the first four months of 2012.”

MAY 3 - “The monetary analysis indicates that the underlying pace of monetary expansion has remained subdued, with somewhat higher growth rates in the past few months.”

FISCAL POLICIES

JULY 5 - “Upside risks pertain to further increases in indirect taxes, owing to the need for fiscal consolidation, and higher than expected energy prices over the medium term.”

JUNE 6 - “It is of CRUCIAL IMPORTANCE to continue with the efforts to restore sound fiscal positions and to regain competitiveness.”

MAY 3 - “While the necessary comprehensive fiscal adjustment is weighing on near-term economic growth, its successful implementation will contribute to the sustainability of public finances.”