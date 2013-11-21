FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Essential to exit low rates at the right time: ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's federal reserve Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann poses in front of the Bundesbank headquarters during a photo shoot with Reuters in Frankfurt May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is essential that the European Central Bank exits its low interest rate environment at the right time, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

“For me, it is essential that we come out of the situation of a low interest rate environment at the right time,” Weidmann, chief of Germany’s Bundesbank, said during a question and answer session at an event organized by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Earlier this month, the ECB cut its interest rates to a record low and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone’s recovery from stalling after inflation tumbled.

Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Jon Boyle

