ECB ready to act but central banks can't do everything: Constancio

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Vitor Constancio looks on during the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to use unconventional tools to cope with any overly prolonged period of low inflation, the ECB’s vice president said, although he added that “people seem to expect too much from central banks”.

While reiterating the ECB’s readiness to take further action if needed, Vitor Constancio also pressed euro zone governments on Thursday to take measures to promote investment and spur demand as the bloc faces a slow recovery.

The ECB opened the door after its policy meeting last Thursday to turning on its money-printing presses to keep inflation from staying too low. But it shows no sign of embarking on so-called quantitative easing (QE) any time soon.

Constancio said monetary policy loses some of its effectiveness after a banking crisis.

“Nevertheless, monetary policy will continue to provide some stimulus,” he said in the text of a speech for delivery in Washington on Thursday.

He said this had been “confirmed several times by our forward guidance and by the recent statement by the ECB’s Governing Council that it was unanimous in its ‘commitment to using also unconventional instruments within our mandate to cope effectively with risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation’.”

Earlier on Thursday, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, when asked about QE options, said the ECB’s signal that it is ready to act was what is important for now.

Constancio said monetary policy could not do everything.

“Governments have to accept responsibility for measures that favor investment and increase demand”, he said.

Although the euro zone was experiencing a mild recovery, Constancio said: “Risks for growth remain tilted to the downside.”

In the short-term, a slowdown in emerging markets, a fall in domestic private investment, and weak domestic demand posed obstacles to growth in Europe.

Further out, the ageing population was a structural challenge, he said.

“We are now experiencing a period of financial stability, but we face the double risk of short-term high unemployment with low inflation that aggravates the burden of the debt overhang with a long-term risk of quite low potential growth,” he said.