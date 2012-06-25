Wider ECB collateral to ease bank funding woes

LONDON (Reuters) - A decision by the European Central Bank to accept a wider range of collateral from banks at its funding operations will help ease money market stress, according to a Reuters poll of traders taken on Monday.

Sixteen of 26 euro money market traders said the central bank’s move on Friday to cut collateral standards for its open market operations will make it easier for struggling banks in the euro area to get funding.

“It will give some relief to Mediterranean banks that will be able to get more one percent money,” said a money market trader.

But 10 said it would be ineffective, with three of those saying it would be highly so.

Traders were split on whether the ECB will relax collateral requirements further in the next six months with 12 of 23 traders saying it will.

The ECB on Friday reduced minimum rating criteria and changed the eligibility for certain asset backed securities.

The move was designed to alleviate economic pressure threatening to engulf Spain and help the country’s soon to be bailed-out banks, whose deteriorating assets have restricted access to much-needed ECB cash.

The ECB will now accept residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, securities backed by loans to small and medium-sized firms, car loans and leasing and consumer finance ABS, rated as low as BBB-.

The move is the latest in a series of changes to ECB lending rules since the start of the euro zone debt crisis and the second loosening of standards in just over six months.

A sovereign ratings cut for Spain earlier this month reduced the value of the country’s bonds as collateral at the ECB’s operations.

Spain formally requested euro zone rescue loans on Monday to recapitalize banks that are laden with bad debts.

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service is expected to cut the ratings of all Spanish banks after downgrading the sovereign rating by three notches on June 13.

A regular weekly survey showed traders expect the ECB to allot 169 billion euros ($212 billion) at its seven-day operation, a touch higher than the 167 billion euros maturing from last week’s tender.

The ECB is also expected to lend 25 billion euros at its three-month tender this week, matching the 25 billion maturing from a similar operation in March.