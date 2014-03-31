No change in ECB's monetary policy despite deflation threat-traders

The euro sign landmark is seen at the headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets on Thursday, a majority of traders polled by Reuters said, despite inflation falling to its lowest level in over four years.

Official data showed March euro zone inflation fell to 0.5 percent, its lowest since November 2009 - well below the ECB’s near but below 2 percent target - raising some expectations for the central bank to ease policy on Thursday.

But Monday’s poll showed a clear majority, 18 of 22 euro money market traders, expect the ECB to leave its main refinancing rate at its current record low of 0.25 percent.

Two traders expect the central bank to buy bonds outright while the other two traders said the ECB would cut its refinancing rate by 10-15 basis points.

The findings of the poll are in line with a separate Reuters survey conducted last week which had only two of 72 economists calling for the central bank to act on Thursday. <ECB/INT>

“All they (ECB) will do is maintain a dovish outlook and do nothing,” said a trader.

None of the traders in the poll expect the central bank to conduct another of its Long-Term Refinancing Operations (LTROs).

Banks have repaid more than half of the twin LTRO loans of over 1 trillion euros they took from the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012.

They are expected to repay another 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) of those loans next week, more than the 1.6 billion euros they will return this week.

The poll also showed banks will borrow 110 billion euros at the ECB’s weekly tender, less than the 121.305 billion euros maturing from last week.

