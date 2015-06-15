Reuters poll: One-in-three chance Greece leaves euro zone this year - traders

(Reuters) - The chances Greece will leave the euro zone this year are nearly one-in-three, according to a Reuters poll of euro money market traders on Monday, higher than predicted just a month ago.

The latest talks about a cash-for-reform deal for debt-laden Greece broke down at the weekend, when the country’s proposals were dismissed by the European Union.

Greece delayed a debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund from June 5 to the end of the month, but creditors said it had failed to offer new reforms to secure funding.

While the poll median was 30 percent, one traders assigned a 100 percent probability and another 99 percent that Greece would leave the currency bloc this year.

The latest consensus was higher than the little over a fifth traders predicted last month.

“Greece has nothing to lose ... it seems like the ball is in the creditors’ court, they have to look for a compromise to benefit Greece,” said a trader.

The poll also forecast the European Central Bank will lend 60 billion euros to banks at its targeted long-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) on Thursday. The TLTRO take-up in March was 97.8 billion euros.

Lending throughout the euro zone failed to grow in April after a promising uptick a month earlier, even though the ECB began a separate trillion-euro bond buying programme in March.

The regular poll found banks would borrow 90.0 billion euros at the ECB’s regular weekly tender, similar to the 90.393 billion euros borrowed last week.