Banks to borrow 30 billion euros of LTRO cash from ECB: poll
November 23, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Banks to borrow 30 billion euros of LTRO cash from ECB: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Banks will borrow 30 billion euros of cheap cash from the European Central Bank under its three-month long-term refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

That is only slightly less than the 33.1 billion euros maturing.

The poll of 20 euro money market traders also found the ECB will lend banks 61 billion euros at its weekly tender, more than the 60.5 billion euros maturing.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK LTRO

---------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 61.0 30.0

MEAN 62.3 28.2

MODE 60.0 30.0

HIGHEST 80.0 38.0

LOWEST 58.0 5.0

COUNT 20 19

----------------------------------------------------------------

GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ECBMENU

ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB24

ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int

Reporting By Aaradhana Ramesh; Editing by Catherine Evans

