Banks to borrow 30 billion euros of LTRO cash from ECB: poll

(Reuters) - Banks will borrow 30 billion euros of cheap cash from the European Central Bank under its three-month long-term refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
That is only slightly less than the 33.1 billion euros maturing.
The poll of 20 euro money market traders also found the ECB will lend banks 61 billion euros at its weekly tender, more than the 60.5 billion euros maturing.
ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int
Reporting By Aaradhana Ramesh; Editing by Catherine Evans