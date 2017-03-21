ECB to lend 125 billion euros to banks at March TLTRO

(Reuters) - Banks will take 125 billion euros of cheap loans from the European Central Bank this week, at the last of four targeted long-term refinancing operations, or TLTROs, announced early last year, a Reuters poll found.

The ECB did not announce a new TLTRO program after its March meeting, as predicted in a similar Reuters poll conducted in the last week of February.

Forecasts for the size of the TLTRO ranged from 50 billion to 300 billion euros, not including the 16.7 billion euros banks will rollover from the TLTRO repayment to be made on March 29.

The poll of 21 euro money market traders also found the ECB would allot 25.0 billion euros at its weekly tender, slightly less than 26.51 billion euros maturing.