ECB expected to lend banks 79 billion euros at weekly tender: Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is expected to lend banks 79 billion euros at its weekly refinancing operation, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders taken a day after Greeks voted against demands for austerity from its creditors.

That is slightly more than the 76.41 billion euros maturing from last week. Forecasts in the poll ranged from 70 billion to 100 billion euros.

The Greek referendum rejecting creditors’ demands has left the future of the currency union uncertain, with many top banks now predicting Greece will leave the single currency.