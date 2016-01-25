Reuters poll: Even chance ECB will up monthly quantitative easing spend in March - traders

The new headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate further into negative territory in March and there is an even chance it will increase its monthly bond purchases at the same time, a Reuters poll found.

ECB President Mario Draghi last week signaled further easing of monetary policy was likely in March and said the Governing Council was unanimous in its determination to act.

Monday’s poll of 19 euro money market traders gave a median 50 percent chance the ECB will increase its monthly bond purchases from the current 60 billion euros at the next meeting.

In a poll taken after the ECB’s December meeting, traders had penciled in a 20 percent probability for that to happen in 2016.

The ECB disappointed markets in December by not increasing its monthly spend but instead extended the program’s duration and shaved 10 basis points off the deposit rate, taking it to -0.3 percent.

Fifteen of 19 traders now expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate in March by another 10 basis points. Just last week, 14 of 25 traders had said the ECB was unlikely to cut deposit rates any further in the next six months.

The regular poll showed banks will borrow 68 billion euros ($73.6 billion) at the ECB’s weekly tender, slightly more than the 65.2 billion euros maturing from last week.

The central bank is also likely to allot 16 billion euros at its three-month operation, less than the 18.125 billion euros maturing.