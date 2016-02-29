FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to cut deposit rate next week, even chance of quantitative easing boost: traders
#Business News
February 29, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

ECB to cut deposit rate next week, even chance of quantitative easing boost: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The famous euro sign landmark is seen through the lights of a passing tram outside the former headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate again next week, according to all 18 euro money market traders polled by Reuters, and they said there was an even chance it would also increase its monthly asset purchases.

Euro zone annual inflation fell back into negative territory in February, a first estimate showed on Monday, adding to the pressure the ECB faces to ease monetary policy further on March 10.

Still, traders gave only a median 50 percent probability of an increase at next week’s meeting to the 60 billion euros the ECB is currently spending each month buying bonds.

Most traders said they expected a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate to -0.4 percent.

The regular poll showed banks would borrow 61.0 billion euros ($66.4 billion) at the ECB’s weekly tender, less than the 65.8 billion euros maturing.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Polling by Vartika Sahu and Sarmista Sen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

